Special air quality statement continues for Niagara

A special air quality statement is still in effect for Niagara this morning.

Environment Canada officials say smoke from the ongoing forest fires in northwestern Ontario could be impacting the air quality in the region.

Several stations have reported elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions.

If the smoke starts to settle closer to the ground, visibility may be reduced and the air quality may deteriorate.

Conditions are expected to improve tonight as a cold front moves through.

Until then, people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.