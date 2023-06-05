Special air quality statement for Niagara

Environment Canada says smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

High levels of air pollution are expected due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality with moderate to high risk AQHI values may persist through the day today and possibly into Tuesday for some areas.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Officials advising those with lung disease to take precautions and speak with your doctor about a plan to deal with wildfire smoke.