Special air quality statement issued for Niagara

Not only are we expecting to set another record high today but Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement.

Officials say the hot conditions are expected to cause ground-level ozone concentrations to increase this afternoon.

They expect a short-term risk of high risk air quality as well.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk of symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Environment Canada is advising anyone that experiences symptoms to reduce strenuous activity until the air quality statement is lifted.