Special air quality statement issued for Niagara with smoke in the air

A special air quality statement has been issued for Niagara.

This as high levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from forest fires.

Environment Canada says the smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.

The say the air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Officials say the smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

They are advising everyone to stop outdoor activities and contact a doctor is you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.

And stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms.

