Special air quality statement issued for Niagara with smoke returning

Smoky conditions will return to Niagara in the overnight hours.

The smoke from Canada's wildfires will move back into southern Ontario overnight, making for a smoky day Wednesday.

According to Ontario's Air Quality Index, conditions will go from low-risk to a moderate-risk by tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement saying high levels of air pollution will develop tonight and continue for tomorrow.

Conditions may improve for some areas Friday .

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

You are advised to stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feels unwell.