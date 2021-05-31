Special kits going to 2700 St. Catharines seniors

St. Catharines seniors will be able to get a special package to help ease isolation as the pandemic continues.

The program will provide 2,700 free take-away bags over the next six months for seniors in the community.

The bags will have themes such as home safety, fitness, birding, gardening, and more, and will include activities, equipment and pertinent information.

Distribution of the take-away bags will happen in partnership with Meals on Wheels, Niagara Region Senior Services, Community Support Services of Niagara and the St. Catharines Public Library.

There will also be drive-thru style pickup events for seniors to obtain a bag on a first-come, first-served basis on June 10, 17 and 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre, 80 Dunlop Drive.

“The take-away bag program will provide an opportunity for older adults in our community to try new activities that they may not have considered before,” said Koby Vanyo, program supervisor. “The goal is to decrease feelings of isolation during the pandemic and engage and stimulate our residents.”

For more information click here.