Special meeting in Niagara tonight to vote on region-wide transit system
It's a big night at Niagara Regional Council, with a region-wide transit service taking centre stage.
A special meeting will be held tonight for councillors to consider a motion to authorize Niagara Region to establish, run, and maintain a consolidated passenger transportation system serving all of the region.
Regional Chair Jim Bradley tells CKTB council is very close to making a decision after 10 long years of consultation and feedback.
"The next step will include all municipalities. If they want full GO service, then clearly we have to have a system that brings people to the terminals."
Bradley says tonight's vote is a first step towards a triple majority approval needed to enact the plan.
Delegations from a variety of business and community sectors will speak tonight in favour of plans.
It is expected that Welland councillors will not support the vote, as their council approved a motion in October calling for the project to be delayed until 2023 based on outdated financial numbers.
