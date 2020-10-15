Special paramedic memorial moves through Niagara

A special memorial is moving through Niagara to pay homage to the paramedics who have lost their lives.

The 'Remember The Fallen' Paramedic Memorial Bell is making the rounds after the annual Memorial Bike Ride was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Bell will be travelling to each ambulance station within Niagara today and tomorrow before it is taken to Hamilton.

Niagara EMS hosted a small opening ceremony yesterday where the names of the fallen were read.

The Bell is tolled an extra time to recognize post-traumatic stress disorder and suicides.