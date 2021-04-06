Special service remembers Humboldt Broncos on third anniversary of crash
It will be an emotional day for many as the nation marks the third anniversary of the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
A virtual tribute will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church today to honour the 16 lives lost and the 13 people who were injured when a semi-truck collided with the team's bus in Saskatchewan.
The service featuring a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m. will be livestreamed on the city of Humboldt's Facebook page.
Yesterday officials revealed plans for a $25 million centre to honour the victims of the crash.
The Broncos Tribute Centre and a Roadside Memorial would include a gallery, ice surface, and a physiotherapy area.
