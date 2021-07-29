Special water lantern event planned for Welland's Chippawa Park Pond

The Niagara Folk Arts Festival is hosting a special water lantern event at Chippawa Park Pond in Welland.

The reflective, free event on August 6th called 'Wishes on the Water' is designed to address anti-Asian racism by creating a safe space and using art to encourage dialogue and understanding.

Traditional and modern Chinese music will be performed by violinist Helen Huang as the lanterns gently float along the pond.

Participants can also purchase a $25 ticket ahead of the event to create their own biodegradable water lantern.

Up to 4 people per ticket will be guided through the process by Cultural Interpreters and Artists.

They will be given a lantern and markers to decorate it with messages of hope, peace, remembrance, and celebration before lighting the candle and setting it afloat in the water.

Ticket holders will be given a Canada Games Banner Bag containing a ribbon which can be tied to the Good Hope Art Sculpture, cultural snacks, and tea sachets to take home and enjoy.

Anyone taking part in the free portion of the event is encouraged to pre-register on the Niagara Folk Arts Festival website as COVID-19 tracking information will be collected.