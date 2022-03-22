Special weather statement as heavy rain expected in Niagara on Wednesday

Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement calling for heavy rains in Niagara on Wednesday.

They are calling for rainfall amounts of 15-25 mm that may lead localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain is expected to start Wednesday morning or afternoon and become heavy sometimes early Wednesday evening.

There is some concern that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall, and localized flooding in low-lying areas may be possible.

