Special weather statement calls for heavy rain and snow before Christmas

Some heavy rain could be headed for Niagara.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the possibility for heavy rain followed by snow just in time for Christmas.

The rain could begin tonight ahead of a low pressure system and continue into Thursday.

Meteorologists say 15 - 25 mm of rain appears likely before the rain transitions to snow Thursday night after a strong cold front passes by.

A few centimetres of snowfall accumulation may be possible by Friday morning.

If that happens, we may get a white Christmas after all - the technical definition requires at least two cm of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

However, meteorologists warn there is considerable uncertainty to how the low pressure system will move and when the changeover from rain to snow will occur.