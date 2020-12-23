Special weather statement calls for heavy rain and snow before Christmas
Some heavy rain could be headed for Niagara.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the possibility for heavy rain followed by snow just in time for Christmas.
The rain could begin tonight ahead of a low pressure system and continue into Thursday.
Meteorologists say 15 - 25 mm of rain appears likely before the rain transitions to snow Thursday night after a strong cold front passes by.
A few centimetres of snowfall accumulation may be possible by Friday morning.
If that happens, we may get a white Christmas after all - the technical definition requires at least two cm of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas Day.
However, meteorologists warn there is considerable uncertainty to how the low pressure system will move and when the changeover from rain to snow will occur.
