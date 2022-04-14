iHeartRadio
Special weather statement calls for high winds continuing today

CKTB-News- Wind storm

Niagara is still under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

They calling for strong winds to continue this morning with gusts up to 70 km/h.

The strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.

Winds are expected to ease slowly through Thursday evening.

