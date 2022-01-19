Special Weather Statement continues for Niagara as temperature falls 15 degrees in just a few hours

A Special Weather Statement continues for Niagara as a deep freeze is about to hit the region.

After a day of above freezing temperatures, a cold front is set to move across the area tonight.

It will push through the region causing temperatures to sharply drop below freezing in time for the evening commute.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

At 4 p.m. today it is plus 4 degrees, but in just a few hours the temperature will drop to minus 11.