Special weather statement continues in Niagara
A special weather statement is in effect as strong winds are expected to batter Niagara today.
Gusts could reach 80 km per hour in some parts of the region, particularly along the shoreline.
The winds are expected to start to ease later on tonight, but until then there is the potential for scattered power outages.
The Niagara River Parkway has also been closed between Queen Street and Lakeshore Road in Fort Erie due to an increased flood risk after last night’s rain.
