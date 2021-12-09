Special weather statement could bring heavy rain and wind this weekend

A special weather statement calling for heavy rain and winds across Niagara.

Environment Canada says the system is expected to hit the region on Friday night into Saturday night.

It will bring heavy rains that could total 20 to 45 mm by Saturday night before it changes over to snow with the arrival of a cold front.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to start Saturday afternoon with gusts reaching 90 to 110 km/h.

Some damage to trees and local power outages will be possible due to these strong winds.

Winds warnings are likely as this event draws closer.