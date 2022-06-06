Special weather statement for Niagara
Total rainfall amount of 25 to 50 mm is expected starting tonight into Tuesday afternoon.
Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west. The precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday evening in the wake of the cold front.
There is some uncertainty with the track and timing of this cold front that will move across the area. Hence exact timing and total rainfall amounts are subject to change.
Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as the event draws closer.
