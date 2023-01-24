Special weather statement for Niagara as a winter storm approaches

A special weather statement remains in place for Niagara as a winter storm approaches.

Environment Canada says a system is moving into the region Wednesday and significant snowfall is possible into Thursday morning.

They say the region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow with up to 20 cm possible in some areas.

The Texas low could also make travel difficult with reduced visibility at times and rapidly accumulating snow.

The system is expected to bring upwards of 25 cm to areas along the 401 corridor.