Special Weather Statement for Niagara with 15cm expected tomorrow
A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with up to 15 cm of snow on the way.
Environment Canada says snow will start tomorrow morning and continue until the evening hours.
Winds will also pick up to 60 km/hr.
Visibility may be reduced at times in snow, and surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
