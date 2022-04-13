iHeartRadio
Special Weather Statement for Niagara with strong winds expected tomorrow as cold front moves in

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara with strong winds in the forecast for tomorrow.

Environment Canada says strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected early Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. 

Wind gusts for the remainder of the day are expected to be near 60 km/h in westerly or southwesterly winds. 

Winds are expected to ease slowly through Thursday evening.

Strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.

