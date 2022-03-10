Special Weather Statement for Niagara with up to 10cm. of snow by Saturday morning

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara with up to 10 cm. of snow expected to fall by Saturday morning.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB's Tom McConnell snow will start tomorrow afternoon, continue into the evening and overnight hours, and end Saturday morning.

He says south Niagara is expected to get around 10 cm. while north Niagara will get around 5 cm.

The system may start out as rain earlier in the day.