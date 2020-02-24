Special weather statement issued for Niagara

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says a significant snowfall, freezing rain or rain is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Current indications suggest that precipitation associated with a Texas Low will move into the area early Wednesday morning.

The precipitation may begin as snow then change to rain or freezing rain or continue as snow.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible in areas where the precipitation falls primarily as snow.

There is much uncertainty regarding the track of this low.

CKTB will continue to track the storm.