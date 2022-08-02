Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with hot weather expected tomorrow.

Environment Canada says 'exceptionally' hot and humid conditions are expected on Wednesday, with daytime high temperatures of 31 to 33 degrees and humidex values of 42 to 43.

It will stay warm overnight Wednesday with a low of 21 to 23 degrees -- providing minimal relief from the heat.

Officials say a heat warning will not be required, as a cool front will make its way into Niagara on Thursday.

Heat warnings require hot and humid conditions (temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius or humidex values of 40) to last for two days, including the overnight low in between to be 20 degrees or higher.

"In this case, a special weather statement has been selected to highlight that these conditions may pose a health risk."