Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara for Friday heading into Saturday
A Special weather statement has been issued for Niagara warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain starting on Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says thunderstorms with heavy rain could results in 30 to 50 mm of rain as the system moves into the region.
Things are expected to calm down Saturday morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch for Niagara issued on Thursday afternoon ended at 4:30 p.m.
