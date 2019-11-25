Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara on Wednesday

Niagara will be in for a windy Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement warning us of strong winds mid-week.

Officials says gusts between 90 to 100 km/h are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and persist into the evening.

The strongest wind gusts will be along exposed areas of the Lake Erie shoreline.

Winds will ease Wednesday night.

These strong winds are the result of a low pressure system moving over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late Wednesday.