Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara on Wednesday

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara with strong winds in the forecast on Wednesday.

Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of strong cold front.

The strongest winds are expected near the shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

The strong winds are expected to ease Wednesday night.