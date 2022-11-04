Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara with a windy and warm Saturday in the forecast

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with high winds in the forecast this weekend.

Environment Canada says strong south to southwesterly winds are expected Saturday with gusts up to 80 km/h.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and end in the evening.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Isolated power outages are possible."

A cold front will move into the region Saturday night. The high tomorrow is expected to be 22 degrees, but feel like 27.