Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara with a windy, wet weekend expected

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara warning of high winds and heavy rain starting tonight.

Environment Canada says rain will be heavy at times with about 45 mm falling.

Strong winds will gust between 90 and 110 km/h.

Officials say the winds and rain won't let up until Saturday night.

They say a strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario bringing rain and strong winds and temperatures are expected to rapidly fall Saturday night allowing for light snow to develop in the wake of the cold front.

Wind warnings are likely as this event draws closer.