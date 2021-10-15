Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara with lots of rain on the way
A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with rain at times heavy later today.
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall will occur with amounts reaching 20 to 40 mm, and even isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area late today, tonight, overnight, and end Saturday afternoon.
