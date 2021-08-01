Special weather statement issued for Niagara with pea to nickel size hail possible

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms with pea to nickel size hail are possible today.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected today as a cold front moves through. The main threats will be hail of 1 to 2 cm and wind gusts up to 70 km/h."

Weather will clear for the holiday Monday with a mix of sun and cloud expected in the afternoon with a high of 24 feeling more like 27 with the humidex.