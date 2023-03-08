Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara with up to 15 cm of snow expected

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara with snow on the way Friday.

Environment Canada says we could get up to 15 cm and visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snow will begin in Niagara Friday afternoon, and later that night.

"Snow will progress eastward Friday morning and will impact the morning commute over southwestern Ontario. The snow should begin to taper over extreme southwestern Ontario by early Friday evening, then end from west to east Friday night. The evening commute is also likely to be affected."

Given some remaining uncertainty in the track of the system, some adjustments to forecast snow amounts may be required as the event draws nearer.