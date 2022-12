A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara with strong winds in the weekend forecast.

Environment Canada says south or southwest winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are possible tomorrow morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front.

"Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Winds are expected to calm down later in the day.