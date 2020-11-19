Special Weather Statement warning of strong winds
The Niagara Region is under a special weather statement this morning warning of strong winds today.
Environment Canada says southwesterly winds up to 80 km/hr are expected today, the strongest gusts will be felt along Lake Erie.
The winds are expected throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours before easing slightly by later in the evening.
Canadian Niagara Power is warning residents in Fort Erie and Port Colborne of possible power outages from the storm.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! New Episodes! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Mank (in theatres now, on Netflix in December), LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Sound of Metal (in select theatres Friday, November 20th and available digitally and on demand Friday, December 4th), Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist (Shudder), Rustic Oracle (VOD on Apple Tv, Bell on Demand, Videotron on Demand And Vimeo on Demand), The Donut King (available to stream via top artisan donut (or, doughnut) shops across Canada
GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with Deputy Unit Leader of GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Doug Mepham
West Niagara Minor Hockey – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with West Niagara Minor Hockey VP – Steve Arsenault