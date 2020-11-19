Special Weather Statement warning of strong winds

The Niagara Region is under a special weather statement this morning warning of strong winds today.

Environment Canada says southwesterly winds up to 80 km/hr are expected today, the strongest gusts will be felt along Lake Erie.

The winds are expected throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours before easing slightly by later in the evening.

Canadian Niagara Power is warning residents in Fort Erie and Port Colborne of possible power outages from the storm.