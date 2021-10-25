Special weather statement warns of possible 30 - 50 mm of rain for Niagara today
It could be a very rainy day for the Niagara Region as a special weather statement is in effect.
Environment Canada's statement warns of up to 30 to 50 mm of possible rain before tonight.
Localized flooding may be possible.
Environment Canada meteorologists blame the rain on a low pressure system tracking northwest across southern Ontario through the day.
The rain may move on later tonight, but there is a chance for even more showers tomorrow.
