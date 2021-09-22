iHeartRadio
Special weather statement warns of potential for significant rainfall in Niagara

Niagara is under an Environment Canada special weather statement warning of the potential for significant rainfall.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and possibly into tomorrow morning.

Some parts of the region may get 30 - 50 mm of rain by tomorrow.

A cold front and moisture laden low pressure system from the American mid-west is being blamed for the widespread rainfall.

