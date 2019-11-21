iHeartRadio
Special weather statement warns of potentially strong winds for Southern Niagara

A special weather statement is now in effect for Southern Niagara, warning of potentially strong winds.

Environment Canada meteorologists say the gusts may reach 80 km/hr this evening before they begin to ease up later tonight.

Loose objects may be tossed by the winds and drivers are reminded to adjust to the conditions.

