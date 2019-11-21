Special weather statement warns of potentially strong winds for Southern Niagara
A special weather statement is now in effect for Southern Niagara, warning of potentially strong winds.
Environment Canada meteorologists say the gusts may reach 80 km/hr this evening before they begin to ease up later tonight.
Loose objects may be tossed by the winds and drivers are reminded to adjust to the conditions.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.