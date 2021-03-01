iHeartRadio
Special weather statement warns of strong winds in Niagara today

Strong winds will be sweeping through the Niagara Region today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as northwesterly winds are expected to kick up to 80 km/hr this afternoon.

Loose objects may be tossed about by the wind, tree branches may break, and power outages are possible.

The winds are expected to diminish later on this evening.

