Special weather statement warns of strong winds in Niagara today
Strong winds will be sweeping through the Niagara Region today.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as northwesterly winds are expected to kick up to 80 km/hr this afternoon.
Loose objects may be tossed about by the wind, tree branches may break, and power outages are possible.
The winds are expected to diminish later on this evening.
