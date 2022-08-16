Spectators invited to attend Canada Summer Games golf events 

Canada Summer Games organizers are inviting you to attend four days of golf events teeing off August 17.

Golf events will be taking place on the Battlefield Course at Legends on the Niagara Golf Complex, August 17-20, with daily tee-off at 9 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.

Tickets are not required for spectators, who are invited to support athletes on the course. The schedule for golf events is as follows:

Wednesday, August 17: Round 1 - Individual Female, Male, and Team Mix

Thursday, August 18: Round 2 - Individual Female, Male, and Team Mix

Friday, August 19: Round 3 - Individual Female, Male and Team Mix

Saturday, August 20: Finals - Individual Female, Male and Team Mix

For the full Games schedule and livestreamed events, you can visit niagara2022games.ca.