Spectators will be able to enjoy live horse racing in Niagara in a few weeks

You will be able to watch some live horse racing in Niagara in a few weeks.

The Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium announced today that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to return to the border oval beginning July 12th.

In response to the province’s announcement that horse racing facilities can now reopen to spectators with a limited capacity, Fort Erie Race Track will gradually welcome back fans within the next few weeks.

“We are overjoyed to have spectators returning to the track,” said Drew Cady, the general manager of FELRC. “Of course, we remain extremely cautious about reopening our doors to spectators as the safety of all our horse people and staff remains the top priority.”

Racing season began on June 15 and the track will continue to offer live racing Monday and Tuesday afternoons until the end of October.