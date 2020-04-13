Speed limit being lowered to 60km/hr on stretch of Niagara-on-the-Lake roadway

Drivers in Niagara-on-the-Lake should take note that the speed limit on Concession 6 Road is being lowered.

The maximum speed limit will go from 80 km/h to 60 km/h on Concession 6 Road between York Road (Regional Road 81) and the Town limit boundary with the City of Niagara Falls (north of Mewburn Bridge).

Town officials say the decrease will come into effect with road reconstruction tentatively taking place soon.

New speed control signs will be installed tomorrow.