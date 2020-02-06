iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Speed restrictions ordered after Canadian derailment

train

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau has announced speed restrictions on trains carrying dangerous goods after a derailment in Saskatchewan caused a dozen tankers carrying crude oil to catch fire.

Garneau says the ministerial order will come into effect Friday at midnight, but the government is asking it be implemented immediately.

It will require trains with 20 or more cars with dangerous good to reduce speeds to no more than 40 km/h.

It will stay in effect for the next 30 days.

Garneau says he is very concerned about the derailment near Guernsey, roughly 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

It's the second derailment involving oil on the same stretch of track near the community since December.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?