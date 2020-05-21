Spike in global cases of COVID-19
A frustrating day in the fight against the coronavirus.
Yesterday, the world experienced the highest 1-day increase since the outbreak began with 106,000 new cases.
This comes as we begin to relax restrictions.
Hard hit Quebec will begin allowing residents to host outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, from a maximum of three families, as along as they keep two metres apart.
B.C. indicated yesterday it was considering lifting the requirement that anyone who travels to another province self isolate for two weeks when they return.
At the same time, citing the need to prevent a second wave of the virus, our country's chief public health officer is recommending everyone wear a face mask in public, when it is not possible to socially distance.
But Dr. Theresa Tham is also acknowledging for some people with health conditions, such as asthma, wearing a mask is not possible.
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system