Spinco outbreak grows

There are now 80 cases of COVID-19 linked to Spinco Hamilton.

Public Health confirming two new cases yesterday.

To date 48 members and two employees have tested positive and there are 30 secondary cases.

Meantime the outbreak at Radius, a downtown restaurant has climbed to six staff members.

Also reporting a new student case each, both McMaster and Mohawk College.

Hamilton health officials reported 34 new cases of the virus yesterday from the day before.