Spinco outbreak grows
There are now 80 cases of COVID-19 linked to Spinco Hamilton.
Public Health confirming two new cases yesterday.
To date 48 members and two employees have tested positive and there are 30 secondary cases.
Meantime the outbreak at Radius, a downtown restaurant has climbed to six staff members.
Also reporting a new student case each, both McMaster and Mohawk College.
Hamilton health officials reported 34 new cases of the virus yesterday from the day before.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity