Splash pads in Ontario may be able to open this long weekend after all

Splash pads may be allowed to open this long holiday weekend after all.

CTV News is reporting that sources have told them the Ontario government will allow splash pads to stay open this weekend, instead of waiting for phase one of the province's reopening plan.

The province said Thursday that splash pads would not be allowed to open until mid-June.

However, that decision is being reversed after backlash from several mayors.

Some communities decided to turn on the splash pads anyway, saying residents need a way to cool off.

CKTB has reached out to the Ford government for comment.