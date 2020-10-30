Sports leaders including Bobby Orr endorse Trump ahead of Tuesday's vote

Bobby Orr has endorsed Donald Trump just days ahead of Tuesday's presidential election in the United States.

TSN reporting The Hockey Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins icon took out a full-page ad in Friday's New Hampshire Union Leader, asking readers to join him and his wife, to support Trump for re-election.

Orr's statement in the paper includes of photo of him posing with Trump.

The 72-year-old from Parry Sound, is the latest sports legend to endorse Trump this week, joining golf legend Jack Nicklaus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

The U-S Presidential election is Tuesday.