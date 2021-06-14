Sports Minister to make announcement on 'safe return to play' framework
There could be big news for local sports teams later this morning as the Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Minister has an announcement.
Lisa MacLeod's 9:30 a.m. announcement will concern a 'safe return-to-play' framework.
Under the current Step One provincial restrictions, outdoor sports training can resume with up to 10 people, but formal games and practices are not allowed.
Outdoor sports games, leagues and events are set to return in Step Two and indoor sports and recreational facilities can reopen under Step Three.
