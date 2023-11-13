Sports Tourism Summit being held in Niagara as part of Grey Cup festivities

A Sports Tourism Summit will be held in Niagara this week, with Grey Cup festivities getting underway in Hamilton.

The Summit is a partnership between local Chambers in Niagara and Hamilton, and is part of the Grey Cup's list of events.

The Thursday event will feature a number of speakers, considered the 'who's who' of sports tourism, including the province's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

It will run from 1 - 4:30 p.m. at the Niagara Parks Power Station.

