Spring branch collection starts in Niagara next week

Niagara will be picking up branches next week.

Spring branch collection starts May 2nd and continues until May 27th.

Curbside branch collection is available across Niagara Region to all residents living in single family homes and apartments with six units or less.

Officials say branches must be tied in bundles with twine, have a maximum weight of 22.7 kg (50 lbs.), and a maximum size of 1.5 m (5 ft.) in length and 0.5 m (1.6 ft.) in diameter.

Individual branches inside of the bundle must not exceed 7 cm (2.8 in.) in diameter.

Branches must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day, or placed out the night before after 5 p.m.

During the weeks of spring branch collection, branches and leaf and yard waste are often collected in a separate collection truck than Green Bin material.

In addition to curbside collection, residents can also drop off branches (of any size) and yard waste at one of the Region’s Waste and Recycling Drop-off Depots year-round, free of charge.