Spring branch collection starts next week in Niagara

Spring branch collection in Niagara starts next week.

Officials say pickups start on May 10 and continues until June 4 on your regular collection day.

Curbside branch collection is available across Niagara region to all residents living in single family homes and apartments with six units or less.

When setting out branches for collection, it is important to remember:

•Branches must be tied in bundles with twine

•Maximum weight of bundle = 22.7 kg (50 lbs.)

•Maximum size of bundle = 1.5 m (5 ft.) in length and 0.5 m (1.6 ft.) in diameter

•Individual branches inside of the bundle must not exceed 7 cm (2.8 in.) in diameter

•Branches must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day, or placed out the night before after 5 p.m.

•During the weeks of spring branch collection, branches are often collected in a separate collection truck than Green Bin material

In addition to curbside collection, residents can also drop off branches (of any size) and yard waste at one of the Region’s Waste and Recycling Drop-off Depots year-round, free of charge.

To avoid delays at drop-off depots, plan your visit outside of the busiest days (Mondays, Tuesday and Saturdays).