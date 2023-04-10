Spring training underway at Fort Erie Race Track

Spring training is in full swing at the Fort Erie Race Track as it prepares to launch its 126th season.

The track has 40 race dates this season, with live racing action kicking off May 23rd.

The season will feature six market days, seven free concerts, a wiener dog race day on July 16, a basset hound race day on August 13, and the Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 12.

In total, there were more than 113 horses registered and shipped into the backstretch over the long weekend, with more coming in daily.

